20 Delhi markets to go plastic-free by Oct 2: SDMC

The Tagore Garden fruit and vegetable market has been declared a single-use plastic-free, with 20 more markets set to follow suit, said South civic body spokesperson Radha Krishan.

The corporation plans to implement the move at Safdarjung’s SDA market; Malviya Nagar’s main market; Vasant Vihar’s A block market; R K Puram’s Sector 8 market; Aurobindo market; and Nehru market in Rajouri Garden among others, said a senior official.

He said the plan is to ensure the markets are plastic free by October 2. The civic body will penalise violators after that, he said. Standing committee chairman Bhupender Gupta said shopkeepers have been advised to put up a board at their shops asking customers to carry cloth and jute bags. ENS