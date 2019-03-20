2-yr-old girl injured during Delhi Metro token machine repair

A two-year-old girl was injured after her hand came in the door of an under-repair token vending machine (TVM) at Uttam Nagar East Metro station. The incident took place on March 9 afternoon when the child, Aanya Saxena, was travelling with her parents Amit and Manisha Saxena.

Advertising

An FIR under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt) has been registered against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at Janakpuri Metro police station.

“The incident took place at 4.30 pm when the maintenance official shut the gate of the machine and the child’s hand came in between. An FIR was filed on Monday,” said a police officer.

The FIR filed by the girl’s father states, “I had to recharge my Metro card so I stopped at the TVM. My baby was on my right side, my wife on my left. I heard my daughter scream and saw blood flowing from the fingers of her right hand. The DMRC person was repairing the machine and didn’t even notice that a baby was standing there and might have put her hand on the machine. He closed the gate after repair and all fingers of my baby came in between the machine.”

Advertising

Amit said the child underwent a 45-minute surgery at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri, and is supposed to undergo another surgery three weeks later. The girl’s father also alleged that the “station controller did not have proper first-aid, and put loose bandages on the injury”.

“The Metro officials didn’t even have the courtesy to take us to a hospital nearby,” he alleged.

In the FIR, he claimed that “there were no barricades, no board of repair and no security guard around the machine when it was opened for repair”. The DMRC said, “It appears that the girl child was left unattended and put her hands on the TVM… the maintenance staff shut the door of the machine, unaware of the fact that the child has put her hand on it. DMRC advises general public not to leave their kids alone at Metro stations or trains to avoid any untoward incident. Regular announcements are also made at escalators and lifts informing public about the dos and don’ts in the Metro premises.”