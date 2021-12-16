2 years after Jamia violence, V-C says NAAC grade an ‘aggressive answer’

On the day that marked two years of violence against students by police personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia, Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar Wednesday said the university’s A++ NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grade was an “aggressive answer” that the university “had not lost that day”.

Addressing reporters at a press conference at the university, Akhtar said, “It is a day to remember for us but we are alive despite that, we have moved forward despite it. All the students who were injured are moving on with their lives. So we will not reduce our happiness… If we had become demoralised that day, we would have lost… This was an aggressive answer that we did not lose that day, and we will not lose in the future too.”

While refusing to indulge questions on the incident too much, she said, “Agar koi nainsaafi humare saath hui thi to uska jawab hum de rahe hain… Ye ek sabhya samaaj ka jawab hai, aur asabhya hote to hum bhi jawab de sakte the (If there was any injustice done against us, this is our answer to it. This is the answer of civil society. If we were uncivil, we could have answered differently),” she said.

Akhtar said with the New Education Policy (NEP) coming in, the grade would “make a lot of difference in the confidence of the universities”. “It’s not only Jamia which is going to be confident, it is also the other universities because they can see that if they work in the right direction… They will be able to achieve the best rank,” she said.

She also said that it broke the assumption that minority institutions could not get high grades. “This rating has sent a message that if you work hard, you can get this rating despite being a minority university..,” she said.