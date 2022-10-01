2 women held for snatching gold chain during kalash shobha yatra in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

A woman and her daughter-in-law were arrested by the special staff of South district for allegedly snatching a woman’s gold chain during a kalash shobha yatra earlier this month. The 55-year-old woman is a registered criminal of East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area and she was identified after being caught in a CCTV footage. Police have found all her details in an e-beat book.

Police said the accused have been identified as Rekha and Jyoti. “Rekha is a habitual offender and is a registered criminal (bad character) of Kalyanpuri police station. Rekha has seven incidents of snatching and theft under her name and was arrested for the first time in 2002 at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station for snatching. Police are now looking for her absconding daughter, who is also involved,” a senior police officer said.

The incident happened on September 6 when a kalash shobha yatra was going on in Ambedkar Nagar area. “Women were carrying vases on their heads. Two of them after some time realised that their gold chains were found lost. They later filed two FIRs and the special staff of South district also started working,” a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, a team led by Inspector Atul Tyagi scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras and found two suspicious women, who were hiding their faces and standing close to both the victims. The team started chasing the reverse and forward routes of their suspects on the basis of CCTV footage.

“After getting their pictures from the CCTV footage, police tried to find out about them and put their pictures in an e-beat book. Picture of Rekha immediately matched and police came to know about her,” a senior police officer said.

A team was immediately sent to their house in Kalyanpuri and they were arrested. Four stolen cell phones were recovered from their possession.