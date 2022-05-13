2 who posed as ED, CBI officers held in Gurgaon

A father-son duo was arrested for allegedly posing as officials of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and demanding Rs 4 crore from a resident in Gurgaon.

The complainant, Yashpal Batra, former senior deputy mayor in MCG, lodged an FIR at New Colony police station, alleging that the accused had filed false complaints against him stating that he had accumulated properties by illegal means.

Police said the accused claimed to be senior officers of the CBI and ED, and allegedly told Batra that they had received complaints against him and demanded Rs 4 crore in return for withdrawal of the complaints. The accused threatened to implicate the complainant in criminal cases if the money was not paid.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said: “A team was formed to nab the culprits and the complainant was instructed to take Rs 2 lakh to the accused, Yashpal Arora, who sent one of his associates to collect the cash. When he handed it over to Arora, he and his son Rahul Arora were caught red-handed.”

“During questioning, the accused revealed that they allegedly extorted Rs 10 lakh on an earlier occasion from the complainant,” added Boken. Police said preliminary probe has found the accused have allegedly extorted money from several people using a similar modus operandi.