2 teenagers apprehended for stabbing man to death in Northwest Delhi

Two teenagers have been apprehended for allegedly killing a man on the streets of Northwest Delhi on Saturday night. Police said the duo, aged 18 and 16, got into a heated argument with the victim after they accidentally brushed past each other. The argument led to a fight and the juveniles pulled out a dagger and allegedly stabbed the man.

The victim, Dharmender Verma, sustained multiple stab wounds and succumbed to injuries. He worked at an auto-parts and repair workshop. Police said the teenagers were caught within 24 hours and the murder weapon, a dagger that they ordered online, was recovered.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “The teenagers live in the same locality. Their parents didn’t get work recently and took loans they couldn’t repay. The boys said they then decided to rob people.”

The DCP also said the boys wanted to become “big gangsters” after watching crime shows online. They recently ordered the dagger from Flipkart and were allegedly targeting people on the streets, she said.

The incident took place around 9 pm. Patrolling staff in the area found Verma lying injured near Jahangirpuri Metro station and rushed him to a hospital.

Before he died, Verma in his statement told police that he was returning home after work when he accidentally brushed past two unknown teenagers. The boys hurled abuses at him. One of them then caught him from behind while the other stabbed him. They fled after he collapsed.

A case was registered and police started looking through CCTVs in the area to identify the boys. Police said they found footage of the incident and sent teams to nab the duo, who kept changing their hideouts. The boys were finally apprehended and confessed to their involvement.

“They said the deceased slapped one of them and scolded them during the argument. They wanted to teach the man a lesson and stabbed him,” said the DCP.