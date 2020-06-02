2 students get Jamia showcause notice

In the notice, Chief Proctor Waseem A Khan referred to certain social media posts on Facebook and Instagram. In the notice, Chief Proctor Waseem A Khan referred to certain social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration Monday sent show cause notices to two students for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Prime Minister in social media posts and “dragging” the university and the administration’s name.

In the notice, Chief Proctor Waseem A Khan referred to certain social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.

“… few anti-social elements have posted some offensive, indecent, unscrupulous and filthy comments about the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on social media platforms… dragging Jamia Millia Islamia and its administration,” the notice read.

“….your activities have maligned the image of Jamia Millia Islamia and its authorities in the public eyes. This wilful act on your part is a clear violation of Jamia Rules & Regulations (students’ discipline)… you are called upon to explain within a week… as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated,” it further read.

While Chief Proctor Khan did not respond to calls and texts, PRO Ahmed Azeem’s phone was unreachable. One of the students is a graduate, the other a postgraduate student.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd