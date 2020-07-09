Delhi: 2 staffers face action over AIIMS body swap

“His chest X-Ray was clear but a week later he showed Covid symptoms… his report came positive on June 25,” the doctor said. “His chest X-Ray was clear but a week later he showed Covid symptoms… his report came positive on June 25,” the doctor said.

A day after a mix-up at the AIIMS mortuary led to bodies of two Covid patients being swapped, the hospital has suspended a staffer and terminated the services of another worker for the lapse.

“A medical lab technician was suspended and one project staff was terminated. They work in the mortuary department. While the technician is a permanent employee, the project staff was a contractual worker who handled registration and other work related to bodies. A committee has been set up under Dr T S Roy (head of the anatomy dept). Dr Sanjay Arya and Dr Lokesh Kashyap will be part of the committee,” said a senior doctor.

On Tuesday, Anjum’s family, including her four brothers and two young children, waited at the ITO graveyard to bury her. The 35-year-old had died a night before from Covid complications at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

However, the family was in for a shock when they found out that the body wasn’t Anjum’s. One of her brothers, Gaffar (35), said, “It was an old woman. I shouted at the workers and asked for my sister. Her children had come from Bareilly to see their mother for the last time.”

According to the family, the body was identified through a tag which read, Kusum Lata. The family went to the hospital and found that Lata’s family had already cremated Anjum’s body.

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police), said, “We are looking into it.”

