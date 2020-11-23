2 snatch gold chains of journo, wife of ex-Meghalaya DGP, held

CCTV footage from Amar Colony shows the two men on a bike.

Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly snatching gold chains of two women — the wife of former Meghalaya Director General of Police, and a journalist — in Southeast Delhi in two separate incidents.

According to police, the snatchers targeted the journalist, who works for Millennium Post, on Friday and the other woman on November 11.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “We received a PCR call from the woman who told us that two bike-borne men snatched her gold chain with a diamond pendant at Amar Colony on Friday. We analysed CCTVs in the area and identified the bike. It was registered in the name of one Gufran (26). Several raids were conducted at Tughlaqabad and he was arrested along with his associate Alok (23) on Friday.”

According to police, the accused men confessed to the crime and said they targeted the woman in the afternoon while she was walking alone. They also confessed to snatching a woman’s gold chain in Lajpat Nagar on November 11. Police found that the complainant in the second case is the wife of a former Meghalaya police chief.

The accused allegedly sold the chain to a friend, Vishwanath Das (32), in Chandni Chowk who then helped in melting the jewellery and selling it to other people in the market.

Police said they arrested Das from Chandni Chowk, following which he confessed to accepting stolen gold jewellery and reselling it. Police said they recovered the diamond pendant and melted gold in the case.

