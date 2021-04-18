Two private hospitals in Delhi face FIR for ‘misinformation’ on beds for Covid patients

Legal action was taken after police received a complaint from officials in the Delhi government, and further investigation is underway. (File Photo)

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against two private hospitals for allegedly providing incorrect information on beds available for Covid patients.

One of the hospitals is Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri. Police said a team of three officers, including tehsildar, Dwarka, reached the hospital following the directions of the district magistrate (west).

“On reaching, they inquired about availability of beds in the hospital for Covid patients at the emergency ward and asked staff sitting at the help desk. But both the in-charge of the emergency ward and duty person present at the help desk informed them there is no bed available in their hospital for Covid patients,” a senior police officer said.

However, when the team checked the Delhi Covid patient portal, it showed that there are 93 beds available in the hospital for patients. “The case was registered after they received a complaint from Bhoop Singh, who is the tehsildar in Dwarka, under IPC sections 415, 417, 188 and 51(B)/52 DDMA Act,” the officer said.