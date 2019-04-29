‘2 people may have killed ex-IAF officer’s wife’

Two days after the wife of a former IAF wing commander was found dead inside her house, police said they are probing “multiple possibilities”, including robbery. “We are not limiting ourselves to one angle in this case… it is difficult to say anything without tracking down the suspect. We also think two people may have been involved in the murder,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

The victim, Meenu Jain (52), was smothered to death and found by her father and brother in her bedroom Friday. Two phones, some cash and jewellery were found missing. According to sources familiar with the probe, so far the needle of suspicion is on a man who went to the victim’s home Thursday afternoon and spent a considerable amount of time there.

Her father, retired IIT professor Dr H P Garg claimed the murder was the “work of a professional”. “My daughter could not fight back and was found lying in the second bedroom. Police suspect her tea was drugged. Our help had one of the keys to the house, but we could not use it to enter as the main door’s locking mechanism was tampered with,” he told The Indian Express.

Garg also claimed the suspects knew she was in possession of money, as she was recently given Rs 80,000 in cash to host a party in the locality. Alphonse said they are looking into these claims. Police said the crime scene was not tampered with and they have lifted samples from three steel tumblers that contained tea, pointing to the fact that the woman may have made it for the suspects. A hair sample from a white pillow and blood samples from three other pillows have also been lifted.

The Dwarka district’s Cyber Cell team is trying to trace the location of the woman’s phones. Police have questioned five family members and two outsiders so far. The family initially suspected a batchmate from the woman’s school may have been involved, as he had called her a few days before the murder, but police said he was let off after questioning.

A three-member team is also looking for a white Swift Dzire which the man who visited the woman’s home on Thursday was travelling in. Police traced the address of the car owner after identifying the licence number from CCTV footage, and it was found to be fake. They are now relying on the security guard to identify the suspect.

According to police, the guard told police that the suspect did not write his name in the register as the woman said that she knew him.