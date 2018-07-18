2 PCR calls went out from airhostess home last month

Family and friends bid farewell to Anissia Batra, the air hostess whose committed suicide earlier this week over alleged dowry harassment in the capital New Delhi. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal) Family and friends bid farewell to Anissia Batra, the air hostess whose committed suicide earlier this week over alleged dowry harassment in the capital New Delhi. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

In the months leading up to the alleged suicide of 39-year-old airhostess Anissia Batra on July 13, two PCR calls regarding “domestic trouble” were made in June from her Panchsheel Park residence, where she lived with her husband Mayank Singhvi.

A police officer told The Indian Express, “We visited the residence twice after receiving the calls. Both times, relatives of the couple intervened and said they will sort out the matter.”

Batra allegedly jumped off the terrace of her three-storey house after sending a message to a friend about killing herself due to marital discord.

On Tuesday, Singhvi was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Saket district court. He was arrested on Monday. Police have registered a case against him under IPC Section 304B (dowry death).

The FIR in the case, filed on the basis of her family’s complaint, states that the first alleged assault took place in 2016 — a week after the two got married. “Anissia texted me all night after her husband beat her up in Dubai, where they went for their honeymoon… I told her to go to another room if she felt unsafe. The next day, she flew back to India,” said her mother in the FIR.

Batra’s close friend claimed she would often “show bruises on her body”. “But she was a very strong woman. She had a flight the next day (July 14)… I am sure her suitcase was also packed,” the friend said. In 2018, the sale of a property in Vasant Kunj is said to have escalated the conflict between the two.

On April 14, Batra’s mother moved to Delhi from Chandigarh for a month “to protect her daughter and intervene in the fights”, the FIR states.

According to the FIR, on June 5, the mother returned to Delhi for the same reason, and after a fight on June 6, she “saw Anissia sitting quietly on her bed as Mayank complained to his parents in London about Anissia… As I was taking my daughter out of the room, he hit me and her”.

On June 9, Batra’s father — a retired Army Major General staying in Chandigarh — rushed to Delhi to intervene in the problems between the couple. On June 27, he wrote a complaint to Hauz Khas police station expressing “safety concerns for his daughter”, and returned to Chandigarh with his wife and son on June 29.

A friend of the woman also said she “was stressed as she discovered Mayank was a divorcee only after their marriage… her social media posts showed her state of mind.”

At 11.40 am on July 13, Batra informed her mother through text that Mayank and she were in different rooms; her mother’s message inquiring about her welfare at 12.11 pm went unanswered.

On Tuesday noon, Batra’s last rites were conducted at the Lodhi Crematorium.

“Her brother Karan couldn’t attend the cremation as Singhvi was being produced in court,” said family lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

