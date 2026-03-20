2 Noida Police officers suspended, inquiry against third for not invoking UP anti-conversion law in woman’s complaint

On Thursday, police said that the woman’s partner had been arrested. “Both parties were already acquainted. This is a case of a love affair. The accused has been taken into custody by the police. Further legal proceedings are underway,” a senior police officer said.

Two police officers in Noida have been suspended and a preliminary inquiry has been initiated against a third senior officer for not invoking the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion Act and the SC/ST Act in a case registered Tuesday.

“Due to the non-inclusion of these relevant sections, an explanation has been sought from DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, and a preliminary inquiry has been initiated against ACP-1 Central Noida, Umesh Yadav. The Station In-charge of Phase-3, Puneet Kumar, and the Investigating Officer (Sub-Inspector) Preeti Gupta have been suspended with immediate effect,” a senior police officer said.

The police officers had allegedly failed to invoke Section 5(3) of The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and Section 3(2)(v) of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.