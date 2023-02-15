2 more towers unsafe at Chintels Gurgaon, finds audit

Over a year after a large portion of a sixth floor apartment of tower D at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society had collapsed all the way to the first floor, leading to the death of two women and injuring a man, the structural audit report of two more towers of the society, conducted by IIT Delhi, has found that towers E and F are “not safe for habitation”. A repair of these structures for safe usage is “not technically and economically feasible” given the high chloride content in concrete throughout the structures, the report added.

Gurgaon additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, who is also the chairman of the SIT constituted by the district administration to probe the collapse, Tuesday said IIT Delhi’s structural audit report had found structural deficiencies in construction of the towers E and F.

“The report has been made public today, and these towers will be vacated. The report has also recommended that towers E and F are closed. In November 2022, the district administration had advised residents of these two towers to vacate the houses after a visual inspection had found structural safety issues. On the basis of the recommendations of the report, the allottees of these two towers would be rehabilitated. The sampling work for structural audit of towers A and G has been completed, while sampling work of tower H is under progress,” said Meena.

Officials said that till last month, about 30 families had been residing in towers E and F.

The structural audit report of the two towers stated that in their current condition, due to rapid corrosion of reinforcement because of the presence of chlorides, the structures are not safe for habitation. “There is rapid and widespread corrosion of reinforcement almost throughout the structure. This corrosion is due to chlorides that were mixed into the concrete at the time of its production. The need to frequently repair the structures, as has been reported by the residents, also appears to have been caused by the corrosion of steel reinforcement due to the presence of these chlorides. Poor quality of concrete has also played a role in the rapid deterioration. Given the high chloride content in the concrete almost throughout the structure, a repair of these structures for safe usage is not technically and economically feasible,” the report added.

Speaking to The Indian Express , a resident of E-tower, Priya Anil Thomas, “Just saying that the tower is unsafe based on the structural audit report is not a solution. The district administration should also issue an order directing the developer to reconstruct the affected towers in a time bound manner and accommodate home owners in the interim period by paying market rental values or compensation. Making us homeless overnight is not a solution. We have been suffering for over a year. Over 20 families are currently residing in tower E.”

A Chintels spokesperson said, “We have not received the audit report so far. Once we get a copy, we will study the report. We have already engaged the reputed government agency CBRI to conduct a second structural audit of Towers D, E, F, G and H, and are awaiting their report.”

Earlier in November 2022, Gurgaon deputy commissioner had passed an order, directing the developer of the society to permanently close tower D – which has 18 floors and 64 flats – so its demolition could begin. The DC had said that on recommendations of a report by IIT-Delhi and an enquiry of the administration which found ‘structural deficiencies’, the tower D had been deemed unsafe for habitation. At the time, the DC had said the towers E and F, where one of the balconies had sagged and distress in the floor of flats was reported, would be vacated and had directed the builder to settle dues of the allottees and flat owners for their resettlement in 60 days.

Days after the incident in February last year, the department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had ordered a structural audit of the affected towers to detect defects in design or workmanship during construction.