2 more held for Noida cash van robbery

Noida police Sunday arrested two men who were absconding after allegedly looting Rs 40 lakh from a cash van in Noida’s Sector 82 last month.

On February 20, two armed assailants fired in the air and robbed money from the cash van. While trying to escape, the men threw money on the road in a bid to get the crowd off their back. One of them, however, was nabbed by police, while the other man escaped.

“During investigation, it was discovered that a third person, who was present at the spot, was also involved in the crime. The two accused, Anil and Gajendra, were spotted in Kulasara green belt while undertaking an operation to keep a check on miscreants. After a brief chase, they were arrested. An FIR under IPC sections 394 (causing hurt during robbery) and 411 (receiving stolen property) was registered against them,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP (Gautam Budh Nagar). Police claimed that both Anil and Gajendra were history-sheeters.