2 more bodies recovered from rubble, toll climbs to 3 a day after Rohini collapse

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A day after two buildings collapsed in Rohini, killing one person, two more bodies were recovered from the rubble as rescue work continued on Thursday — taking the death toll to three so far, police said.
Police on Thursday said the bodies were of Ram Dua and Kafe. Dua’s wife and daughter-in-law are the owners of the plots on which the buildings were being built, while Kafe was a labourer who was working at the site. Kafe’s brother was working as a contractor.
A case was registered on Thursday under relevant BNS sections for alleged culpable homicide and negligent conduct during construction/repair against the owners, police also said.
A relative of Dua Thursday said that his family had been living in a two-storey house, which stood on the same plots, until about two years ago. “They had lived in that house for several years. They decided to expand two years ago and subsequently started the construction of the two buildings,” said the relative.
During the course of the construction, Dua’s family was living in a rented accommodation in the same area.
Kafe (24), who had come to Delhi about three months ago, was related to Sadam, one of the survivors of the collapse.
Meanwhile the family of Ram Kishore, whose body was recovered on Wednesday, refused to collect his body from the mortuary and staged a protest demanding compensation for his wife and two children. “He was hit on the head by a huge stone slab. He was breathing heavily when he was pulled out from under the debris. He was declared dead in a hospital,” said his twin brother Shyam Kishore.
Two four-storey buildings, which collapsed around 4.20 pm on Wednesday, were being constructed on two adjacent plots, as per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. At least five people, including one of the owners, are still feared trapped under the debris, as rescue operations continued on Thursday, police said.
Three persons, including Ram Kishore, were pulled out of the rubble on the day of the collapse. The Delhi Fire Services, the NDRF, the MCD, and other agencies launched a massive rescue operation with the aid of local residents Wednesday.
The incident happened near an MCD school in Rohini Sector 16, coinciding with heavy rainfall across the Capital. Authorities, however, are yet to confirm if the weather contributed to the collapse, with sources saying plumbing work could have led to the mishap.
Two persons who were rescued alive Wednesday were identified as Ravi, who was passing by on Kishore’s bike when the building fell, and Saddam.
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