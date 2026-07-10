2 more bodies recovered from rubble, toll climbs to 3 a day after Rohini collapse

A four-storey building collapsed in north west Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday evening amid rainfall, triggering a major rescue operation as several people are feared trapped beneath the debris. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after two buildings collapsed in Rohini, killing one person, two more bodies were recovered from the rubble as rescue work continued on Thursday — taking the death toll to three so far, police said.

Police on Thursday said the bodies were of Ram Dua and Kafe. Dua’s wife and daughter-in-law are the owners of the plots on which the buildings were being built, while Kafe was a labourer who was working at the site. Kafe’s brother was working as a contractor.

A case was registered on Thursday under relevant BNS sections for alleged culpable homicide and negligent conduct during construction/repair against the owners, police also said.