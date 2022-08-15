scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

2 men on bike shoot dead property dealer in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

CCTV visuals appear to show two bike-borne assailants hitting the victim’s bike, knocking him down before shooting him at close range.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 10:48:14 pm
Police said that the victim was riding his motorcycle when the assailants came on a scooter and fired at him near the Moosa Masjid in Jamia Nagar. (Representational/File)

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Sunday. Police said the victim was identified as Jamia Nagar resident Waseef Sattar Ghazi, who worked as a property dealer.

CCTV visuals appear to show two bike-borne assailants hitting the victim’s bike, knocking him down before shooting him at close range.

Police said information was received at the Jamia Nagar station from the Holy Family Hospital regarding the victim, who was admitted after sustaining a bullet injury. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Police reached the hospital to begin an enquiry.

They added that the victim was riding his motorcycle when the assailants came on a scooter and fired at him near the Moosa Masjid in Jamia Nagar. Staff reached the spot to inspect it along with a crime team, police said.

More from Delhi

According to Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), “A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and Arms Act sections 25 (punishment for offences) 27 (punishment for using arms), Arms rule 54 (renewal of license) and Arms rule 59 (proof test of firearms.) and an investigation has been taken up. CCTV footage from nearby spots is being checked.”

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 10:48:14 pm

