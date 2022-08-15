2 men on bike shoot dead property dealer in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

August 15, 2022 10:48:14 pm
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Sunday. Police said the victim was identified as Jamia Nagar resident Waseef Sattar Ghazi, who worked as a property dealer.
CCTV visuals appear to show two bike-borne assailants hitting the victim’s bike, knocking him down before shooting him at close range.
Police said information was received at the Jamia Nagar station from the Holy Family Hospital regarding the victim, who was admitted after sustaining a bullet injury. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Police reached the hospital to begin an enquiry.
They added that the victim was riding his motorcycle when the assailants came on a scooter and fired at him near the Moosa Masjid in Jamia Nagar. Staff reached the spot to inspect it along with a crime team, police said.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), “A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and Arms Act sections 25 (punishment for offences) 27 (punishment for using arms), Arms rule 54 (renewal of license) and Arms rule 59 (proof test of firearms.) and an investigation has been taken up. CCTV footage from nearby spots is being checked.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Latest News
20 years at 30,000 feet: A flight attendant answers readers’ questions
‘Beaten, stripped’ on suspicion of theft by South Delhi family, domestic help attempts suicide; 1 held
Mumbai Khiladis clinch thriller to secure first win in Ultimate Kho Kho
Suryakumar is a bit like AB de Villiers, No. 4 is his best spot: Ponting
Young first-timers at Delhi govt’s I-Day event: School students
India gifts Dornier aircraft to Sri Lanka
Nadal’s comeback, Serena’s farewell raise the stakes in Cincinnati
Kris Jenner gifts Kylie a rare $100k Hermès Birkin bag for her 25th birthday
PM Modi’s Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
Siddhesh Lad, the ‘crisis man’ of Mumbai cricket, likely to join Arjun Tendulkar and play for Goa
In I-Day speech, Karnataka CM Bommai unveils job scheme for kin of martyred soldiers
Man attacked with knife in Shivamogga: Sec 144 in Karnataka city amid tension over bid to remove Savarkar poster