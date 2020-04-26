2-km Queue of Trucks Outside: Four cases at Azadpur Mandi, a scramble for social distancing

Wholesalers come in to deposit their goods from 10 pm to 6 am. Ananya Tiwari Wholesalers come in to deposit their goods from 10 pm to 6 am. Ananya Tiwari

Four traders at the Azadpur vegetable and fruit mandi have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week — while three cases were reported in the past 24 hours, a 57-year-old trader died at Max Hospital, Saket on Tuesday. He was admitted on April 17.

Test reports of around 40 others, who came in contact with them, are awaited, and further contact tracing is underway. “Prima facie, it doesn’t seem like they caught the infection from someone in the market. In one case, the trader’s daughter was infected, and he also tested positive later,” said an official from the district administration.

To ensure social distancing at the wholesale vegetable market, Asia’s biggest, a system has been put in place to allow only 1,000 vehicles inside at a time — between 6 am and 10 pm — with each batch getting 4 hours. After this, wholesalers arrive at the market to deposit their goods at night —from 10 pm to 6 am. Though this system has allowed for social distancing norms to be maintained inside the market, outside it has resulted in long queues that stretch for at least two kilometres.

The administration has hence decided to use the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari to park trucks and vans that arrive at the market. The plan will be put in place once arrangements are made for tents and provisions for water are made for truck drivers. The district administration passed an order in this regard on Saturday.

The drivers often have to wait 4-6 hours before they are allowed to enter. Pramod Kumar, 35, a buyer from Swaroop Nagar, said, “I come regularly to buy potatoes, but it takes at least six hours every time.”

Chairperson of the APMC Azadpur market Adeel Ahmad Khan said, “We will direct the trucks waiting outside to park inside the Nirankari ground, and let them out in batches of 300.”

Meanwhile, screening and contact tracing is underway at the mandi. A 25-year-old, who works in one of the shops whose owner has tested positive, said, “Yesterday thermal screening was done, and today the officials took samples of 18 people who work in the same shop.” The trader last visited the market on Monday, and had been coming to work only once a week, the worker said.

On the trader who died, an official of the APMC market said, “Samples of 17 staff members who came in contact with him have been taken. As per the staff, he visited the stall for 2-3 hours daily. They have been put under self-quarantine and the adjacent stalls have been sealed.” All the stalls in the row were shut on Saturday, with staff that live on premises restricted to go out. The living quarters of the workers are above the stalls. Many workers also alleged that getting food for themselves was proving difficult. Nanhelal Vishwakarma, 50, a worker, said, “We have to depend on the goodwill of others. Many don’t even want to come near us, or even touch the money we give them.”

An official from the Delhi government said that regular disinfection and social distancing norms are being followed at the market and workers are being screened regularly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd