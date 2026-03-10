2 killed as DTC bus hits multiple vehicles; massive protest erupts in Nangloi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The deaths of two men after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus Monday rammed into multiple vehicles in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi — crushing two two-wheelers and an e-rickshaw — triggered a massive protest, police said. The driver of the offending vehicle has been detained, they said.
Locals allegedly vandalised the offending vehicle and set another DTC bus ablaze. “Around 500 people gathered and vandalised the bus involved in the accident… As per DTC officials, very minor damage has also been caused to five more buses,” said DCP (Outer) Vikram Singh.
The deceased were identified as Ravi Kant Sharma (32) andKamal Jeet (39), police said, adding that they were on their two-wheelers. Aman (23) and a 20-year-old woman, who were on another motorcycle, sustained injuries in the crash, police said.
As per witnesseses, the bus rammed into the vehicles near Amanpuri Chowk and kept moving for several metres before grinding to a halt.
Vijay (22), a mechanic, saw an acquaintance get crushed under the wheels before his eyes. “He used to come to my garage often. I saw him riding his scooter today… He came under the bus …and by the time the bus stopped, he was dead,” Vijay said.
According to locals, the area has witnessed several accidents caused by rash driving. “Around a month ago, a man on a motorcycle was run over by a dumper truck. Before that a young woman was run over by a bus…,” said Amit (25), who runs a barber shop near the accident site.
Meanwhile the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union alleged that experienced DTC drivers have been replaced by contractual drivers hired by private companies. “To become a DTC driver, one has to have a driving licence for heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and at least three years of experience of driving HMVs. I doubt if new drivers even match the criterias,” said a union spokesperson.
In a statement, the union said that it has allegedly warned government agencies multiple times that changes in the hiring policy might lead to such accidents.
