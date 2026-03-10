2 killed as DTC bus hits multiple vehicles; massive protest erupts in Nangloi

The union said that it has allegedly warned government agencies multiple times that changes in the hiring policy might lead to such accidents.

The deaths of two men after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus Monday rammed into multiple vehicles in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi — crushing two two-wheelers and an e-rickshaw — triggered a massive protest, police said. The driver of the offending vehicle has been detained, they said.

Locals allegedly vandalised the offending vehicle and set another DTC bus ablaze. “Around 500 people gathered and vandalised the bus involved in the accident… As per DTC officials, very minor damage has also been caused to five more buses,” said DCP (Outer) Vikram Singh.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Kant Sharma (32) andKamal Jeet (39), police said, adding that they were on their two-wheelers. Aman (23) and a 20-year-old woman, who were on another motorcycle, sustained injuries in the crash, police said.