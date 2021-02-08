2 kill woman, teen in robbery bid, arrested

Ghaziabad Police Sunday arrested a 36-year-old woman and her 23-year-old friend for allegedly killing the former’s relative and a 16-year-old girl. The duo also allegedly attacked the victim’s three minor children – a boy aged 7 and twin girls aged 9 – with a knife, police said.

The incident took place at the home of the victim, Dolly Thakur (36), in Masuri’s Saraswati Vihar on Saturday. Police said the accused, Uma and Sonu, went to see Dolly with the intention of robbing her. At the time, the other victim, Anshu Kumari, a tuition teacher, was teaching Dolly’s children.

“We received information about a double murder on Saturday evening. It was found that a woman and a girl had been attacked inside a house. Five teams were formed and the suspects were traced. During investigation, it was found that Dolly’s relative was involved in the murder. While Uma was arrested, co-accused Sonu was nabbed in an encounter,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad.

According to police and locals, the accused entered the house between 8-8.30 pm.

During questioning, Uma told police that she stayed in the drawing room while Sonu took Dolly and Anshu to a room and shot them. “The accused also used a stone slab from the kitchen and a knife to attack the victims after his gun jammed,” said Naithani.

The accused then opened a drawer, stole cash and jewellery, and fled. Police said around 9 pm, Dolly’s husband Mukesh and her father-in-law came home and found the five lying unconscious. Mukesh, who runs a local eatery, rushed them to a hospital, where Dolly and Anshu were declared dead on arrival.

The family initially suspected a carpenter known to them was behind the crime. It was during further investigation that Uma’s role came to light, police said.

Mukesh said: “My father went home first and found the front door open… he called me and began to cry. I initially thought he had met with an accident. I called another person and asked him to go to the house… he told me what happened and I rushed home.”

The children are undergoing treatment.

Police said Anshu, a class IX student of a government school, and her family used to live on rent at Dolly’s home before shifting to another house a few metres away. A bright student, she would teach children in Saraswati Vihar and would visit Dolly’s house to help her children between 7 and 9 pm on weekdays.

Speaking to the media, Anshu’s mother Vandana said she crossed Dolly’s house just as the accused arrived. “I was out to buy milk when I saw a man enter the house. I could not recognise him as he was wearing a mask. He greeted me and I asked who he was and why he was here… he said he had something to collect… I went back home and began cooking… I cannot believe my daughter is dead.”

One of the minors, on regaining consciousness, told police they had seen ‘Amma’, referring to Uma, in the house. Uma told police that Dolly was her mother-in-law’s granddaughter. She was aware that Dolly kept jewellery and valuables in a safe, police said.

Police have recovered a revolver, a country-made pistol, and gold and silver jewellery from the accused, who are from Suhani Gate.