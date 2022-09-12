scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

2 kidnapped girls rescued

On Friday night, the younger girl’s family had organised a religious ceremony at their house. The accused was invited to it as well.  She lured the nine-year-old   out on the pretext of buying her an ice cream. Her associates then drove the girl away, police said.

Police Sunday rescued two girls, aged 14 and 9, who were kidnapped from Bhondsi. Police arrested three people — the mother of the 14-year-old and her two associates.

The girls had gone missing Friday night. According to police, the accused is a friend of the nine-year-old girl’s mother. She had borrowed Rs 26 lakh from the friend and in order to pay it back, decided to allegedly kidnap the nine-year-old and demand Rs 50 lakh ransom.

To avoid suspicion, she told the girl’s parents her daughter had also been kidnapped. The nine-year-old’s father then filed a police complaint.

Fearing they will be trapped, the accused and her associates left the girls near a mall. The girls then narrated the incident to a guard nearby, who told police.

