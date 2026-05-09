2 IPL fans killed near Delhi Metro station as post-game night drives turn fatal

Delhi IPL match accident claimed two more lives after a speeding car allegedly hit a motorcycle near Bhajanpura Metro Station in Northeast Delhi.

Two men, who were on their way back home from an IPL match, were killed after a car allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind near Bhajanpura Metro Station in Northeast Delhi early on May 9, the police said.

The police have identified the victims as Rohit, 31, son of Shiv Prakash, and Hemant, 33, son of Virpal. Both were residents of the Karawal Nagar area in Northeast Delhi.

This was the second accident and the fourth death in over 12 days, where fans returning from an IPL match lost their life in the capital.

According to the Delhi Police, officials at Khajuri Khas police station immediately rushed to the spot near Bhajanpura Metro Station on receiving an alert at night, and found a damaged motorcycle and a Maruti car involved in the accident.