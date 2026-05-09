2 IPL fans killed near Delhi Metro station as post-game night drives turn fatal

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Two men, who were on their way back home from an IPL match, were killed after a car allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind near Bhajanpura Metro Station in Northeast Delhi early on May 9, the police said.
The police have identified the victims as Rohit, 31, son of Shiv Prakash, and Hemant, 33, son of Virpal. Both were residents of the Karawal Nagar area in Northeast Delhi.
This was the second accident and the fourth death in over 12 days, where fans returning from an IPL match lost their life in the capital.
According to the Delhi Police, officials at Khajuri Khas police station immediately rushed to the spot near Bhajanpura Metro Station on receiving an alert at night, and found a damaged motorcycle and a Maruti car involved in the accident.
The police said that the men on the motorcycle received serious injuries and were shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence from the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, said an officer.
The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The police said they have arrested the accused driver, identified as Himanshu, 27, and seized the car.
Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the accident, the police added.
On April 28, two cousins also lost their lives in a similar accident after their motorcycle was hit by a goods carrier in New Delhi.
According to the police, Yagya Bhatia, 20, and his cousin Abhay, 15, were returning home on their motorcycle without helmets after watching an IPL match when the accident took place at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road in the Parliament Street area. The police who have arrested the accused driver said they suspect it to be a hit-and-run case.
Delhi tops fatal two-wheeler accident numbers
The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed that the capital recorded the highest number of deaths in bike accidents in 2024, with 687 people losing their lives.
Delhi also topped the list of most accidents among all the metro cities in the country in 2024—for a third year in a row. A total of 5,573 accidents took place in the capital in 2024, claiming 1,551 lives and leaving 4,718 people injured.
“Dark spots of accidents are identified every year. Even in 2025, we zeroed in on more than 40 dark spots, which are hubs of accidents in the capital,” said a senior police officer.
A ‘black spot’ is a 500-metre diameter area where either three fatal accidents occur, or 10 accidents (fatal or simple) happen, in a given year.
The officer said that in case of the accidents that happened in areas like Ashoka Road, other factors are at play as well.
“During the night, these kinds of high-security roads are usually empty. And cameras regularly record speeding vehicles — especially public transport ones. Also, many two-wheeler drivers don’t wear helmets, which increases the chances of fatal injuries to the head in case of accidents,” a traffic police officer said.
The officer also pointed at the data of other cities, like Hyderabad, which also had over 3,880 accidents in 2024, but a much lower number of deaths (301) as compared to the capital.
“Helmets and safety gear on bikes are critical safety measures. In the end, it’s something the drivers would have to take into account,” said the officer.
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