2 Indians missing in Kenya since July 21, friends raise alarm, MEA says tracking

Two Indian nationals, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Zaid Sami Kidwai, have been missing in Kenya since July and Indian authorities are “keeping a close watch” on this, according to Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Khan’s friends had recently raised an alarm on social media requesting help from authorities here and in Kenya. Friends say that Khan, 48, was visiting Kenya as a tourist when his family and friends suddenly stopped hearing from him around July 21, a few days before he was set to return on July 24. According to his friends, he was a media professional who last worked as the COO of Balaji Telefilms, and has worked with Star India and Eros Now in the past.

“As far as we understand, there were two Indian nationals, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Zaid Sami Kidwai. They’ve been missing in Kenya since July 23. A police complaint was filed there soon after that. Subsequently a habeas corpus petition was filed in the Kenyan court. We understand that the issue is now sub judice in the High Court of Kenya, a number of hearings have taken place. This week, there was a hearing. Our High Commission has been in continuous touch with the Kenyan authorities. We are also in touch with some family members. We have attached the highest consideration to the safety and well-being of these Indian nationals,” Bagchi said when asked about the situation at a media briefing on Friday.

“I don’t have any update. The police and judicial authorities in Kenya are involved in this. We are keeping a close watch on this. At this point, I am afraid they are still missing,” he added.

Khan, who is from Mumbai, is an alumnus of Hansraj College, Delhi University. A friend, who did not wish to be identified, said that he was between jobs while he was visiting Kenya. “His travel style was different. He would go to a place and spend a month there to soak it in. He has been doing this for a while. His disappearance was a shock and we thought he would come back eventually. We are hoping that somebody will be able to look for him,” the friend said.

Another friend of Khan’s said that he met friends in Kenya as well, and his family and friends last heard from him when he was in Nairobi. Khan had left for Kenya in the last week of June on a tourist visa, the friend said. His family had contacted the MEA and given the authorities his details, the friend said.