2 held for brawl outside Delhi’s Aerocity mall

A group of over 20 men fought with each other, and attacked staffers and security guards over a “minor parking issue”, outside a mall at Delhi’s Aerocity on Friday, police said.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows men punching and slapping each other while hurling abuses. Two-three women also joined the fight and were manhandled.

Police Saturday said the two main accused, Taranjit Singh (31) and Naveen Kumar (29), have been arrested. They have been booked under sections of affray, negligent act and malignant act which may lead to spread of infection or can be dangerous to life. While Singh is a car dealer, Kumar works as a property dealer. Police said none of the persons involved were wearing masks.



A senior police officer said they received a call around 2.06 am about the fight at Worldmark I in Aerocity. “We went to the spot and found that a few people had gathered outside the mall. The caller wasn’t at the spot and soon everyone dispersed. During the enquiry, we found that a Mercedes, belonging to Kumar hit Singh’s car lightly, after which they got into a heated argument,” said the officer.

Police said the incident took place in the driveway, where several cars were lined up and people were leaving. However, once Kumar and Singh got into a fight, others joined in. The video shows 6-7 security guards trying to intervene but the accused men threatened and attacked them, said police. Staffers from the mall also tried to pacify them but the men and women continued fighting.



Rajeev Ranjan, DCP (Airport), said the two cars had only ‘touched’ lightly but a fight broke out. “We are identifying others who were involved in the brawl,” he said.