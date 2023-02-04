2 gambling rackets busted in Delhi, 40 men arrested

The Delhi Police busted two gambling rackets and arrested 40 gamblers this week, officials said, adding that they recovered nearly Rs 4 lakh from inside a house in Dwarka’s Bindapur where one of the raids was conducted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said that the police received a tip-off regarding some people gathering at Vani Vihar in Uttam Nagar to gamble. On February 2, the police conducted raids at the house and arrested 17 gamblers, he added.

“They were found making bets on playing cards. Investigation revealed that the owner or kingpin of the gambling racket, identified as Manoj Jindal, was residing alone at his home and was running a stationery shop at Vikas Nagar, where he suffered a huge loss,” the DCP said, adding that he started illegal gambling at his residence to recover his losses.

Another gambling racket was busted by the Delhi Police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri where 23 people were arrested from a house that was being used for their gambling activities, officials said.