2 fire incidents reported in Delhi, 6 injured after jumping from building in panic

The fire was declared under control at around 1.50 pm. (Express Photo)

Six people sustained injuries after they jumped from a building in panic as a blaze broke out at an adjacent factory-cum-godown in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Sunday. However, no one inside the factory was injured.

The ground and first floors of a factory-cum-godown manufacturing judo dresses and boxing gloves had caught fire.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze involved rexine waste and cotton webbing stored in the godown. The building comprised a basement, ground floor, first floor and a tin shed on the second floor, spread over an area of around 200 square yards.

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An official said the fire was declared under control at around 1.50 pm. Fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, which was subsequently completely extinguished.