2 families fight in South Delhi, HC asks them to clean Yamuna for closure of criminal cases

Quashing two FIRs related to a quarrel between two families in South Delhi, the High Court has directed the parties to clean the Yamuna for 45 days with a team from the Delhi Jal Board. The FIRs were registered in February and the families compromised the matter in April.

“All the petitioners and respondents will report and do the work assigned for cleaning river Yamuna for a period of 45 days. At the end of satisfactory service, the petitioners and respondents will be given a certificate by Delhi Jal Board for Yamuna Cleaning and this certificate by each of the petitioners and respondents must be placed on record within one week of their receipt,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh in two separate orders.

The court further said it is expected that the parties will help in cleaning the Yamuna river with “all their sincere efforts and energies”. They have been directed to report to the member of drainage for the work. The court has listed the case for reporting compliance on August 16.

Six people were accused in the two FIRs filed by the families against each other. Jaitpur police station in the two FIRs had invoked similar provisions of IPC pertaining to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and words or gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Both the parties last month filed separate petitions seeking quashing of the FIRs.

“As per the allegations, the children of the parties had a fight wherein the parents got involved which resulted in an altercation. As per the MLC, the nature of injuries are ‘simple’,” said the court in its order.

The court was told that the families settled the matter on April 20. Stating that they regret their actions, the court was assured that such actions will not take place in future. Allowing the prayers for quashing of the FIRs, the court said that it is subject to them cleaning the Yamuna with a DJB team. “In case the certificate is not placed on record, the Registry is directed to place the file before the court,” reads the order.