2 ex-cops convicted for corruption, Delhi court calls them ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’

Observing that they were expected to perform their duty but “turned out to be wolf in sheep’s clothing” instead, a Delhi court has sentenced two former police officers to four years’ rigorous imprisonment for compromising a gangrape case by demanding a bribe from a businessman.

Special Judge Kiran Bansal convicted the accused persons Sahashtra Bahu Yadav, former SHO of Jahangirpuri police station, and Dilip Singh Chauhan, the ASI and initial investigating officer.

“The convicts, being police officials, were expected to do their duty to uphold the law. But far from performing their duty, they turned out to be wolf in sheep’s clothing. Despite being educated persons and belonging to uniformed force and respectable society, the convicts demanded and accepted the illegal gratification. The uniform which the convicts adorned should have made them more responsible towards society, but they rather breached the trust, misused their authority/power, and conspired with each other to satisfy their greed,” the court said.

They have been sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,50,000 each. They were convicted under sections 7/13(i)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and IPC Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The two convicts have been accused of conducting a raid at a businessman’s house in 2010 and threatening to file a gangrape case against him on the complaint of a woman.

They demanded Rs 8 lakh as a bribe, and the businessman paid them Rs 7 lakh. After this, the convicts obtained non-bailable warrants against him and registered an FIR in the case. The businessman was later acquitted by a court after which his lawyer, Pradeep Rana, filed a complaint.

The court said corruption “has penetrated into the grassroots of society and has grown as a banyan tree in all branches of public administration”.

Observing that the police raid was a “power-packed performance” to create pressure on the convict, the court said, “The allegations of rape, whether true or false, loom large in society and a respectable person’s life is often ruined by such accusations.”

“The convicts after creating panic and threatening atmosphere, gave an impression to the complainant that they could help him save his honour and demanded as well as accepted illegal gratification. Such instances are classic examples of why the police force is no more considered as protector and even a knock by police officials at the door of a respectable person is considered shameful in the society,” the court said.