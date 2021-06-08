Two Delhi cops face action for making viral videos while on duty

A show cause notice has been issued to two police personnel, including a woman head constable, posted at Model Town police station for making videos for social media while on duty, which went viral online.

The notice, issued on June 7 by DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, states: “It has been observed that woman head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur, posted at Model Town police station, prepared several amusement videos while performing their official duties during lockdown in uniform, and posted the same on social media platform, which are in wide circulation.”

Two videos that went viral showed the personnel, in uniform, acting to Bollywood movie songs.

The notice further states: “In these videos, constable Vivek had not even worn the mask and the duo had also been violating social distancing norms. Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in discharge of their official duties. Their acts amount to gross negligence, carelessness, and dereliction in the discharge of their official duties. They are, therefore, called upon to show cause as to why their conduct should not be censured for the lapse. The reply to this show cause notice, if any, should reach this office within 15 days from the date of its receipt, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and the matter will be decided ex-parte on its merit.”