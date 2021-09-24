Gangster Gogi, 2 from rival gang shot dead in Rohini court; assailants posed as lawyers

Dreaded jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead by two armed assailants of a rival gang led by jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya inside the Rohini Court on Friday afternoon. Members of the Counter Intelligence team of the Special Cell who were with Gogi opened fire at the assailants, killing the two men, who were posing as advocates. Gogi received four bullet injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

A few months ago, Gogi’s associate Kuldeep alias Fajja had managed to escape from police custody when he was produced in Karkardooma Court. Since then, a team of Counter Intelligence had been accompanying Gogi and his associates during their court hearings.

A senior police officer said the incident took place when Gogi entered the court where the two men, posing as advocates, were already sitting. “Minutes after he entered, they whipped out pistols and opened fire. There was chaos and police personnel of the Counter Intelligence team fired in retaliation. Both the attackers died at the spot,” a senior police officer said. Local police were informed and Gogi was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

According to police, Gogi and his rival Sunil alias Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat for years, and the constant strife between the two gangs has often ended in bloodshed. In the last six years, over 10 members of the two gangs have been killed, while many others have barely survived attempts on their life.

A police officer involved with the investigation told The Indian Express that the rivalry between Gogi and Tillu dates back to their college days, when both were students of Delhi University and clashed over student politics. The dispute took a violent turn in 2012, when Gogi and his associates allegedly shot at Vikas, a close confidant of Tillu. In 2015, Tillu was arrested by Sonipat police and put behind bars. Presently, Tillu is lodged in Sonipat jail. While Gogi was looking for a chance to hit back at Tillu, he was also nabbed by the Haryana CIA from Sonipat and handed over to the Delhi Police.

According to police, Gogi was so desperate to kill Tillu that he managed to escape from police custody in 2016 when police personnel were taking him to Haryana court for a court hearing. Gogi later killed all the associates of Tillu and was arrested last year from Gurgaon.