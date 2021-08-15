scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 15, 2021
2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 15, 2021 9:29:42 am
The fire took place in a four-storey building. (Representational)

Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in a four-storey hotel at 7.40 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said.

Two bodies have been recovered, fire officials said, adding further details are awaited.

Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.

