Wednesday, April 27, 2022
2 dead in Delhi after falling into sewer pit

The deceased have been identified as Chittaranjan and Abdul Kalam. The fire officials said the police have been informed about the incident.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 3:43:09 pm
The firemen pulled out the men and sent them to the Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. (Representational Photo)

Two men died after allegedly falling into a sewer pit in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area Wednesday morning. Officials said the men were working near the spot when the accident took place.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a call around 11.25 am about the incident. DFS chief Atul Garg said, “It was a rescue call from Balaji Chowk. We were told that two men had fallen inside a sewer pit. We sent two fire tenders to the spot. The firemen pulled out the men and sent them to the Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.”

The deceased have been identified as Chittaranjan and Abdul Kalam. The fire officials said the police have been informed about the incident. A case is yet to be registered.

