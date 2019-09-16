2 dead in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Two men died and 20 persons were injured after a bus travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi collided with a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Of the injured, five are stated to be critical.

Advertising

The incident took place near the Bajna cut on the expressway around 4.30 am, when the private double-decker bus with around 40 passengers was on its way to Delhi’s Anand Vihar from Azamgarh in UP.

Aditya Kumar Shukla, SP (Rural), said, “The bus was moving at a high speed, and a truck ahead of it was moving slowly. Some passengers claim the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to collide with the truck’s rear.”

He added that 20 people — including the driver and the conductor — were injured, and around five are in critical condition at a private hospital in Jewar.

Advertising

The victims include Danish (22) from Lucknow and Mukesh (25) from Bulandshahr in UP, police said.

“The collision took place with such force that the front portion of the bus was flattened. The truck driver fled. Efforts were made to trace the vehicle but it was difficult as no one saw the registration plate. The bus driver and conductor will be questioned soon,” Shukla said.

He added that no one has come forward to register an FIR. “Police will take cognizance of the matter if no one comes forward in the next few days,” Shukla said.