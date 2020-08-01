2 dead as part of building under construction collapses in Noida

Rescue efforts underway at the building in Sector 11. Police said the incident took place a little after 7 pm. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Rescue efforts underway at the building in Sector 11. Police said the incident took place a little after 7 pm. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Two persons died and three were injured after the front portion of a building collapsed in Noida’s Sector 11 on Friday evening.

Police said the incident took place a little after 7 pm just as the evening shift of workers involved in constructing a part of the building was ending. Rescue operations were on until late in the night.

“We received information that a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Sector 11’s industrial unit. Action was taken by the fire brigade and police along with teams of the administration. The injured have been taken to the district hospital and we are looking for survivors. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was informed and they sent technical assistance from Ghaziabad. Rescue operations are on,” said Alok Singh, CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday evening.

While Gopi (22), a plumber, and Jaynendra (40), a contractor, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, Sagar and Rahul are undergoing treatment. The wife of the company owner, who was allegedly overlooking the construction work, is also among those injured.

According to an official, the victims, who were from Kanpur, sustained head injuries. While Sagar hails from Ghaziabad, Rahul is from Baghpat.

Police said the building housed an electric panel manufacturing unit, and plumbing work was being carried out in the front. The under-construction portion gave way, trapping the labourers.

Locals said they heard a loud sound of a structure falling, followed by screams. According to an eyewitness, an iron girder on the second floor of the building gave way and a small portion of a false ceiling further collapsed, crushing four persons.

More than 20 police and fire officials and dozens of locals could be seen involved in the rescue operations.

Locals tried to break small parts of stone slabs to rescue the labourers from beneath iron rods that were jutting out from the debris.

The industrial unit, called Shakti Techno Fab Products, belongs to a local resident. The company specialised in manufacturing electrical components and switchgears.

Founded in 1985, it employs around 10 people and caters to the plastic, refrigeration and pharmaceutical industry. Locals said that a small group of labourers were carrying out construction work at the time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and issued directives for adequate treatment of the injured. Commissioner Alok Singh and District Magistrate Suhas L Y inspected the spot along with other officials.

Engineers of the Noida Authority also examined the accident site to ascertain the cause of the collapse and if the building had permissions and paperwork in order.

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered by the DM to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

