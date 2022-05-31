2 dead, a dozen injured in Monday’s storm in Delhi

At least two people died while over a dozen were injured as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon. Police said a large number of trees and poles were uprooted, which damaged cars and injured people. Traffic came to a halt as many streets were lined with fallen trees.

In Central Delhi, a 50-year-old man died after a portion of a balcony fell on him outside his house near Jama Masjid. The incident took place around 4 pm.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said, “We received a call from Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj about the death. The deceased, Kailash Lal, was walking outside his house. Due to the heavy rain and storm, a portion of a balcony on the second floor collapsed on him. His son, Himanshu, tried rescuing him and took him to the hospital but Kailash was declared dead on arrival.”

A 65-year-old homeless man, who was resting near a tree on a footpath in North Delhi’s Angoori Bagh area, also died after the tree fell on him. He was with two other men, who were rescued. The deceased has been identified as Basir. His friends, Neeraj and Devender, suffered minor injuries.

According to the Delhi Police Headquarters, they received 294 calls of fallen trees till 8 pm on Monday. Police personnel across districts rushed to help people who were either stuck in traffic or trapped under damaged walls, trees or poles. Visuals showed policemen picking up victims, removing trees from the streets and clearing traffic during the rain.

Many incidents were recorded in the Central, New Delhi and North districts of the capital. Many cars and vehicles, some belonging to the Delhi Police, were also damaged because they were parked close to trees.

Police said a 37-year-old man and his family were trapped in their Creta car after a neem tree fell on it. Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “The incident took place near Kabootar Market. The man, Chetan Malhotra, was with his wife and their one-year-old child when a tree fell on their car. They were trapped. Our staff rushed and rescued all of them. They are all safe.”

Staff said they are working at different places as calls of wall collapse and trees falling are piling up. Over eight calls of house collapse have been recorded, said officials, adding that they also received calls of air conditioners falling from a building on Parliament Street and causing damage to cars and auto-rickshaws plying on the road. Nobody was reported injured.

A Delhi Fire Services official said their teams have also been called to help remove uprooted trees and poles from the street, help people and ease traffic. Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “In less than an hour, we received over 32 calls of trees falling in Connaught Place this evening. Our teams worked to help locals.”