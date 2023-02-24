scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
2 dead, 2 others injured in car accident in Delhi

DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said they received a PCR call on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday around 1.12 am regarding the accident on the Ring Road near the IP Estate Metro station.

A case under relevant IPC sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving has been lodged, the DCP said. (Representational/File)
Two persons died while two others were left injured after two cars collided head on in Central Delhi’s IP Estate in the wee hours of Friday, the police said.

A police team was rushed to the spot which found one that an Eco Sport coming from ITO towards Sarai Kale Khan and a Honda Civic coming from Sarai Kale Khan towards ITO near the Metro station colliding with each other.

The DCP said the driver of the Eco Sport, Puneet Kohli, 33, was critically injured and declared dead on being shifted to a hospital.

There were three occupants in the Honda Civic car — Mohd. Suhail, 24, who was also declared dead in hospital, and Junaid and Rihan, both of whom have been shifted to the LNJP Hospital for further treatment.

The DCP said, “From the preliminary inquiry, it appears that the Honda Civic car lost control and came to the other side of the Ring Road and rammed into the Eco Sport.”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 16:00 IST
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 teaser: Mohanlal promises a more exciting and challenging edition

