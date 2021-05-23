2-day drive-in vaccination camp at Ghaziabad

A two-day drive-in vaccination camp became functional at Ghaziabad’s World Square Mall on Saturday. The camp, organised by Park+ in co-ordination with the state administration will be administering nearly 300 doses of Covishield over the weekend.

The vaccination drive has been organised by the same company which tied up with Noida administration earlier this week for drive-in vaccinations. In Ghaziabad, vaccination is open to only those in the category of 45+ and beneficiaries can register through walk ins.

According to company officials, more such camps will be set up in the coming days. The state government has appointed medical department officials at the vaccination site, which will be administering the doses while the company will be looking at the logistical part.