2-crore ransom bid: Eight months on the run, man caught after 2-km foot chase by police

Police said Wamiq had previously been involved in four criminal cases related to theft, robbery, cheating and Arms Act offences in Uttar Pradesh. He also ran a salon in Faridabad, which he shut last December after suffering losses.

He thought he could give police the slip. But when Mohammed Wamiq took off in New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday after noticing a police team waiting for him, a nearly 2-km foot chase followed – ending his eight-month run from the law.

Wamiq, the alleged mastermind of a January 2 abduction in which a 44-year-old scrap dealer was held captive and his family was asked to pay Rs 2 crore, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The chase began after a NDR Crime Branch team, acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, tracked Wamiq to Southeast Delhi.

He was allegedly heading to New Ashok Nagar to meet his girlfriend when he noticed the police team and tried to flee. “The officers chased him on foot for nearly 2 km before apprehending him,” said DCP Chander Kumar Singh said.