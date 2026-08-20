2-crore ransom bid: Eight months on the run, man caught after 2-km foot chase by police

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He thought he could give police the slip. But when Mohammed Wamiq took off in New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday after noticing a police team waiting for him, a nearly 2-km foot chase followed – ending his eight-month run from the law.
Wamiq, the alleged mastermind of a January 2 abduction in which a 44-year-old scrap dealer was held captive and his family was asked to pay Rs 2 crore, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.
The chase began after a NDR Crime Branch team, acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, tracked Wamiq to Southeast Delhi.
He was allegedly heading to New Ashok Nagar to meet his girlfriend when he noticed the police team and tried to flee. “The officers chased him on foot for nearly 2 km before apprehending him,” said DCP Chander Kumar Singh said.
Wamiq, who had been on the run since January, was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in March.
Police said Nizammudin, the scrap dealer, was abducted while he was travelling from his Delhi home to his factory in Ghaziabad. Five men allegedly stopped his vehicle near Okhla Metro station and forced him into a white Tata Punch.
“The accused allegedly made him inhale an unidentified substance, leaving him semi-conscious,” said the DCP.
Wamiq then called Nizammudin’s house and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore and threatened to kill him if it was not paid.
However, police said, Nizammudin managed to escape when the vehicle stopped at a petrol pump. He jumped out, raised an alarm and fled before reaching his factory. He then approached the Shaheen Bagh police station, where an FIR was registered.
Police said Wamiq knew Nizammudin and was aware that he could arrange a substantial ransom. He allegedly contacted his associates and arranged the Tata Punch used in the crime.
While three other accused – Rizwan, Taiyab and Ayaz Khan alias Bhura – were arrested in January, Wamiq and another accused, Noman, absconded and were declared proclaimed absconders. A reward of Rs 20,000 each was announced for information leading to their arrest.
During questioning, Wamiq allegedly told police that he and Noman fled Delhi for Kotdwar after the incident. While Noman later travelled to Bengaluru, Wamiq remained in Kotdwar before returning to Delhi on August 18.
Police said Wamiq had previously been involved in four criminal cases related to theft, robbery, cheating and Arms Act offences in Uttar Pradesh. He also ran a salon in Faridabad, which he shut last December after suffering losses.
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