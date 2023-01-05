2 crimes 10 years apart in Delhi, a meeting of mothers

The mother of the December 16, 2012 gangrape victim met the family of Anjali Singh, who died in an accident in Delhi. The two mothers, who lost their daughters almost 10 years apart in brutal incidents, said they will support each other.

Anjali died after a car ran over her and dragged her body for over 10 km. She is survived by her mother Rekha and five siblings.

The mother of the 2012 gangrape victim visited Anjali’s house and said, “Anjali is also like my daughter…she suffered because of those five monsters. We want strict punishment for the accused, and will keep fighting. I am with her mother. We also want some financial help for the family. Anjali was the sole breadwinner.”

Anjali’s mother, Rekha, claimed, “My daughter’s case is similar to the 2012 case…We are helpless and need support from everyone.”