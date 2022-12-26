2 cops held for ‘extorting’ gold from 2 passengers at Delhi Airport

Two Delhi Police head constables have been suspended and arrested for allegedly threatening and extorting gold from two passengers at IGI Airport’s Terminal 3. Both passengers had come back from Dubai when the accused allegedly threatened them and took their gold. Police said the items recovered cost around Rs 50.6 lakh.

The accused, Robin Singh and Gaurav Kumar, were posted as security personnel at T3. As per the FIR, the complainant, aged 24, left India in 2020 to work at a construction company in Qatar but returned after his employers refused to pay him. He then went to Muscat to find work but again decided to leave over the work conditions. In Muscat, he met a man who gave him gold weighing around 600 gm and asked him to deliver it in Delhi in exchange for money, the FIR claimed.

On December 20, when the complainant arrived at the airport, the two policemen allegedly stopped him near the forecourt area. “They stopped my taxi and forced me to sit in their police gypsy. I was taken to the police station where they asked me about the gold. They then took me to a forest area where they beat me up and threatened me. I was scared and gave them the gold…They broke my SIM and put my phone on reset mode. They gave me some cash and booked a cab for me. They threatened me not to tell anyone about the incident,” the complainant alleged.

On the same day, the accused allegedly took 400 gm gold from another passenger, a businessman who had come from Dubai. “They stopped and searched me and took all my gold,” he alleged.

Police clubbed the complaints and lodged an FIR of extortion and mischief. The complainants identified the accused and they were arrested Sunday after an enquiry. “As per our information, they targeted passengers who would sneak gold items into the airport. We have arrested and suspended them…,” said an officer.