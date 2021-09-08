2 constables held for extortion in Karol Bagh

September 8, 2021 1:21:51 am
Two Delhi police constables have been arrested for allegedly running an extortion gang in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Police said the accused along with another man were found involved in several cases of kidnapping and extortion in the area.
The two constables, identified as Sumit and Pramod, posted at Delhi Police First Battalion, were arrested Friday while their associate Manjeet is on the run.
A senior police officer said, “We found that the constables were posing as government officials and threatened traders on the pretext of Copyrights Act violation or Trademark violations. They would conduct raids at these shops and threaten the owners.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-