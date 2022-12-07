2 college students held for cheating gamers

Two college students from Sonipat have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly creating fake ads and websites for the PUBG mobile game and cheating gamers under the pretext of providing them with PUBG IDs online. The game is currently banned in India.

Police said the accused posted ads on YouTube and other platforms to attract gamers. The accused offered PUBG IDs and discounts on the game. The students, Bunty Singh and Sagar Kumar, both aged 21, were arrested from their Sonipat residence. Police said they are bachelor’s degree students at a private college in Haryana. Singh and Kumar used multiple bank accounts to receive the cheated money and SIM cards to place calls.

A senior police officer said, “They learned how to create ads on Google and made a fake ad and a webpage to lure their victims. They knew gamers and youngsters would visit their site and share personal details if they give discounts. They would call the victims and ask them to deposit Rs 80,000-Rs 1 lakh sometimes. We are looking into similar complaints.”

The matter came to light when a man named Mayank Bharti alleged he was cheated of Rs 88,000. Bharti said he saw an ad for a PUBG game on a YouTube video and clicked on the website. He saw a 30% discount on the ID and registered with his number. Within minutes, he got a call from an unknown number. “The caller told Bharti he would give a PUBG ID at a lower cost. Without thinking twice, Bharti transferred the money through various transactions,” said the police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged. The police analysed the mobile number and found it was registered in Singh’s name.

“We analysed bank details and found that the accused immediately transferred all the cheated amount to another account to evade being tracked. The cyber team looked into the transactions and found the details of both accused. It was found that the duo were cheating people from Sonipat. Teams were sent to the city and several raids were conducted. The accused were nabbed on Tuesday,” said DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Police have recovered two phones and two SIM cards. Police said the accused have been cheating people for months and the total cheated amount is being ascertained.