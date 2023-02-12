2 children, including newborn, killed in gas cylinder explosion in Noida slum

A massive fire broke out in a slum in Noida on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, killing an 8-year-old boy and a 12-day-old newborn girl, said the police. The cause of the fire appears to be a domestic gas cylinder leakage, according to fire service officials.

“We received information at about 2.52 am that a pucca slum hut in Sector 8, Noida, in the Phase-1 police station area had caught fire. Two fire service units rushed to the spot in just four minutes. After reaching there, we saw that six family members were burnt due to the explosion of a domestic gas cylinder. The police immediately sent them to the Nithari district hospital. We doused the fire within 20 minutes,” said chief fire officer (CFO) Pradip Kumar Chaubey.

He said the two children died during treatment. The other four injured were then referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Phase-1 police station is taking necessary action, the officer added.