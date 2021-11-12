2 chargesheets in rape case: Court orders FIR against policemen

A Delhi judge has slammed Delhi Police for filing two distinct sets of chargesheets in a rape case, observing that this was “treachery of the highest order”, and has ordered the police commissioner to register an FIR against the officers for “playing fraud with the court”.

The case relates to the alleged rape and kidnapping of a minor girl. The victim’s lawyer had informed the court that the chargesheet supplied to the court and the prosecutor was different from the copy supplied to him.

Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao called this a “classic case of abuse of power by police”.

The judge said filing two distinct sets of chargesheets “amounts to perjury, cheating, and interference with the justice dispensation process. It is treachery of the highest order”.

“The conduct of the IO/SHO/ACP is perfidious and reprehensible. Fraud has been played upon the court and this is a classic case of abuse of power by police. Moreover, police officials have prejudiced the right of the accused to a fair trial,” he said.

The court noted that both chargesheets bear the signatures of the IO/SHO/ACP and both bear the date June 1, 2021.

“Material facts have been omitted in the chargesheet which has been filed in the court and which was supplied to the accused viz-a-viz those available with the Additional Public Prosecutor and the complainant,” the judge noted.



The court has ordered the Commissioner to “initiate appropriate inquiry/legal action, register an appropriate case under appropriate provision of the IPC against the IO/SHO/ACP for committing fraud upon the court”.

Furthermore, the judge observed there were “other lapses in the case which were also grave and serious and appear to be intentional”. The court has summoned the DCP, IO, ACP, and SHO concerned on the next date of hearing.

During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Kumar also told the court that he had brought several lapses to the notice of the Police Commissioner, but they appear to have “fallen on deaf ears”.