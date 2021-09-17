2 booked for sexual assault

September 17, 2021 1:39:24 am
Gurgaon police on Wednesday booked two men for allegedly raping a woman.
Police said that the woman got in touch with two property dealers to purchase land. The dealers said they would have to visit a few plots to zero-in on a property.
Police said that on September 4, one of the accused gave the woman a spiked drink and took her to visit a plot in the city, where he allegedly raped her. The complainant alleged that the second accused threatened to damage her reputation and sexually assaulted her. The woman later escaped and filed a complaint on Wednesday.
