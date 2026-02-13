2 arrested from Manesar for duping man by offering ‘gigolo services’ via Facebook ad: Police

Investigation into the case is ongoing to get more details, and the role and involvement of any accomplices, said officers.

By: Express News Service
2 min readGurgaonFeb 13, 2026 09:35 PM IST
Manesar, gigolo, facebook ad,An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime (East) police station under relevant sections after a complaint was filed on August 25, 2025, said officers. (File photo)
Two men were arrested from the Manesar town of Gurgaon district on Friday for allegedly cheating a man by promising him gigolo services via a Facebook advertisement and then duping him of over Rs 40,0000, said police.

“The complainant told police that he had seen an advertisement for gigolo services on Facebook. Upon contacting the mobile number provided in the advertisement, he was allegedly asked to transfer over Rs 40,000 for membership, and was subsequently cheated,” Gurgaon Police’s spokesperson Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar said.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime (East) police station under relevant sections after a complaint was filed on August 25, 2025, said officers.  Acting on the complaint, a team from Cyber Crime (East) police station, led by Gurgaon Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan, arrested the two accused from Manesar on Friday.

“The arrested individuals have been identified as Deshraj (35), a resident of Kho village in the district, and Arjun Singh, a resident of Ghatoli village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan,” said ASI Kumar.

During questioning, police said that they found that Deshraj drives a taxi in Gurgaon, while Arjun Singh works at a private company. The mobile number used to contact the victim was registered in Deshraj’s name.

Dewan, speaking with The Indian Express about the case, said that those involved in cyberfraud follow the search trends to trap social media users. “In this case, the victim had searched for such services online and then started getting ads for it. Cyber criminals these days tend to put up ads about what people are searching for so as to scam them… and vulnerable people tend to fall for the trap.”

“The account they used has been flagged in our system for other suspicious transactions. We are examining their involvement and whether the account was used in duping other individuals,” the ACP said.

ASI Kumar said, “Of the defrauded amount, ₹40,000 was transferred to a bank account in Arjun Singh’s name. Arjun had reportedly sold this bank account to another person for ₹3,000.”

