2 arrested from Manesar for duping man by offering ‘gigolo services’ via Facebook ad: Police

Two men were arrested from the Manesar town of Gurgaon district on Friday for allegedly cheating a man by promising him gigolo services via a Facebook advertisement and then duping him of over Rs 40,0000, said police.

“The complainant told police that he had seen an advertisement for gigolo services on Facebook. Upon contacting the mobile number provided in the advertisement, he was allegedly asked to transfer over Rs 40,000 for membership, and was subsequently cheated,” Gurgaon Police’s spokesperson Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar said.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime (East) police station under relevant sections after a complaint was filed on August 25, 2025, said officers. Acting on the complaint, a team from Cyber Crime (East) police station, led by Gurgaon Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan, arrested the two accused from Manesar on Friday.