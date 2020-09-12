2 arrested for murder of property dealers at society

The accused shot seven bullets at Dalchandra and three bullets at his friend, Arun Tyagi, on Monday night. (Representational)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly murdering two property dealers in Greater Noida earlier this week.

Police said the accused, Mohit and Suresh, wanted to take revenge on one of the victims, Dalchandra, who was allegedly responsible for their brother’s murder. The accused shot seven bullets at Dalchandra and three bullets at his friend, Arun Tyagi, on Monday night.

“During investigation, we found there was personal enmity which lead to the double murder. The accused, Suresh, came out on parole recently and had planned the murder with his associate. They carried out a recce first and committed the crime. Since they had a criminal history, it was not difficult for them to procure weapons,” said DCP (Zone 2) Harish Chander.

Police said Dalchandra hailed from Haryana. His brother, Rajendra, was murdered in 2011, following a rivalry over panchayat elections. The accused in that case, Krishna, served time in prison for the crime, and was allegedly murdered by Dalchandra and his associates upon his release. Suresh, who was serving life sentence in connection with Dalchandra’s brother’s murder, came out on parole on February 27 this year. Eager to avenge the death of their brother Krishna, Suresh and Mohit allegedly planned the murder.

Suresh was informed by Mohit that Dalchandra had changed his name to Virat and was working in Greater Noida. They tracked his movements and on Monday night, they allegedly shot Dalchandra and his friend, who happened to be present at the spot. Police said the family rivalry has claimed five lives so far.

Noida Police has also initiated action against the security agency hired at Ajnara Le Garden housing society for alleged negligence in maintaining security.

