Monday, Sep 26, 2022

2 actresses taken to Tihar to ‘recreate meetings with Sukesh’

The actresses said during questioning that jail officials would never stop them for ID or security check, and that they would freely go to the jail cell and meet Sukesh, according to police sources,

North Delhi firing: Plan to scare businessman hatched in TiharThe two actresses were taken to the cell where Sukesh was earlier lodged before being moved to Mandoli jail. (File)

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing took two actresses to Tihar jail to “recreate” their alleged meetings with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The two actresses, Nikki Tamboli and Sofiya Singh, were summoned for questioning and later taken to the jail, police said, adding that the conman promised them roles in his projects.

Police sources said the actresses said during questioning that jail officials would never stop them for ID or security check, and that they would freely go to the jail cell and meet Sukesh. “The role of 15-16 jail officers has come up in connection with extending undue benefits to Sukesh inside the jail, and we are investigating the matter,” added the officer.

The EOW has already questioned Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, along with former TV anchor Pinky Irani and stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, in connection with the case. Police said Jacqueline and Pinky have been named in the chargesheet, while others, including the two taken to Tihar on Saturday, are witnesses.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “We found that Sukesh was primarily operating from inside the jail. He cheated many actresses from inside the prison. The two actresses said they met him there after being promised roles, but were cheated.”

The two actresses were taken to the cell where Sukesh was earlier lodged before being moved to Mandoli jail. Police said the actresses shared details with the investigation team of how they would enter the jail and where they would meet Sukesh. The ‘recreation’ was also videographed, said police.

While Tamboli has participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, the other has acted in Hindi and Telugu movies.

“Sukesh posed as a highly influential producer of South Indian movies. He would say he was in touch with famous directors and was making films. His motive was to meet the actresses. Pinky allegedly put them in touch,” said an officer, adding that he also used expensive gifts as a means to show his clout.

“We are doing a thorough investigation of the case and that is why we have recreated the scene of the visit with the actresses inside jail. This gave us a clear understanding of how this fraud was carried out. This will help us in the prosecution,” Special CP Yadav said.

Police sources said Sukesh’s aides as well as actresses would come in luxury cars to meet him. “Jail security had been compromised for a long time. Nobody stopped these people. Police have already arrested six jail officials so far in connection with the lapses,” said an officer.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:31:55 pm
