2.17 lakh candidates register for DU’s undergraduate courses: Why this is lesser compared to previous years

Delhi University has seen lower registrations this year than it had in the last three, with 56,000 fewer registrations this year than in 2021.

With registrations closing and candidates’ preferences getting auto-locked on Thursday evening, the final number of registrations for this undergraduate admissions season stands at 2,17,653. This is the first time that the university is conducting admissions through the CUET and the new centralised Common Seats Allocation System. Before this, the university would admit students through the cut-off system based on class XII marks.

This is lower than last year’s final registration number of 2,74,144 and is far lower than the 2020 figure of 3,53,717.

The 2019 registration figure of 2,58,388 was also higher.

This comes after Delhi University had been anticipating an overwhelmingly large number of registrations this year. This is because while filing their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) forms with the National Testing Agency (NTA) this year, candidates had been asked to indicate the universities they would like to register for admissions to.

In this, a massive 6.14 lakh candidates had indicated DU as one of their preferences. The final registration figure is nearly 4 lakh short of that.

One possible reason for this might be the long and delayed admission process during the course of which many students took admission in other universities and colleges as a safety net.

The registrations for the CUET had begun more than seven months ago in April. The examination itself had taken place over the months of July and August and registrations for Delhi University Admissions had begun on September 12.

“While I don’t think that the number of registrations is low, students have their own reasons. Some might have taken admissions elsewhere by now, some might not have gotten very good CUET scores and decided to stay where they are… Also, only around 30% of our students actually come from Delhi. Parents are still very scared about Covid and about the possibility of cases rising again so not wanting their children to be far from home might also be a factor,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta.

Now that the registrations are closed, DU will release a ‘simulated list’ on Friday to give students an idea of the probability of their chances for their top options.

“What the simulated list will essentially be is that if, for instance, you are a science student who has given CUET in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, it will give you an idea of where you stand on the merit list for students who have the same subject combination. After referring to this, they can modify their preferences accordingly,” said Gupta.

The candidates will be given a preference change window after this from 5 pm on Friday to 4.59 pm on Sunday, October 16. The first seat allocation list will only be released after this, on October 18.