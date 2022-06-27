In 1st Covid phase, young patients with co-morbidities saw higher risk: Study

A retrospective study on the association of underlying co-morbidities with Covid progression and mortality in a Delhi hospital found that in the first phase of the outbreak, younger patients with co-morbidities were at a higher risk of mortality.

This study was conducted by researchers at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 2,586 patients hospitalised for Covid from April 8, 2020, to October 4, 2020, to observe the association of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease on prognosis and mortality of Covid infection. The study was published in the journal ‘Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry’ on June 25.

“The analysis of relative risk of the severity of Covid-19 shows younger patients with underlying co-morbidities are relatively at higher risk… compared to elderly patients with similar underlying condition except for diabetes where relative risk of ICU admission amongst patients with age less than 60 years is comparatively lower but almost similar to patients with age equal to or above 60 years,” states the study.

It also states that chronic kidney disease was found to be the most susceptible to death outcome in Covid patients, followed by hypertension and diabetes.

“On comparing impact of multiple co-morbidities with severity of Covid-19 infection, it was found that presence of co-morbidity poses greater risk of ICU admission. As the number of comorbidities increased, risk of severity of Covid-19 infection also increases significantly,” said Dr D S Rana, one of the authors of the study and chairperson of the hospital’s Renal Sciences department.

Out of 2,586 patients, 779 or 30.1% needed ICU admission while 1,807 or 69.9% did not. 317 or 12.3% of the patients died.

“The relative risk analysis showed females are at greater risk of mortality… except for hypertensive patients …,” states the study.